iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 325,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,527,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,948,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $435.34. 116,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $311.89 and a twelve month high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

