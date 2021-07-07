iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $129.48 and last traded at $130.86. 243,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 295,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.26.

