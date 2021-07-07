iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. 66,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

