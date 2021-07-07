IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.24. 67,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 136,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

