iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.87

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 6703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 184,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $10,702,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

