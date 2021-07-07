J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JSAIY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,423. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.