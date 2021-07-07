J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

