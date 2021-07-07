Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. Analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 441,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,297,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 289,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.