Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 25,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 187,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

About Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

