Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$79.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$82.95. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

