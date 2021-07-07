Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

