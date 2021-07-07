Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.20.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

