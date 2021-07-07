Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

FRA DPW traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €58.34 ($68.64). 1,729,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.43. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

