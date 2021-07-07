Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

