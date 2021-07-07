Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

