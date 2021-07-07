Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 1,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

