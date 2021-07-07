JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $57.03. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 46,764 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.