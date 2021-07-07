JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Buys $32,445.00 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $24,715.20.

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

JMP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,517. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

