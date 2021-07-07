Jobchain Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $34,951.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Jobchain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling Jobchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
