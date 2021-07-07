John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 253,318 shares changing hands.

MNZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

