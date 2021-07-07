Joseph J. Larosa Sells 3,398 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $586.37. 33,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

