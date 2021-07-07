JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 32,277 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of RadNet worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

