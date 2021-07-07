JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 97,870 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 290.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 266.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.