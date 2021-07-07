JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 114,672 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,589 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

