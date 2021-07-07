JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 494,939 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Shares of SLCRU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

