JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

