JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

