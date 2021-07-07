JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 218,347 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Interface worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $900.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

