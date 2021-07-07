JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

