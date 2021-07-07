JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 274,869 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $180,361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.