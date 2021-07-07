JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $823,628. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

