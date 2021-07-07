JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of frontdoor worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 350,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

FTDR opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

