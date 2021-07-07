JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 293,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

