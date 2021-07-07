JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Limelight Networks worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 89.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

