JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Viasat worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VSAT opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

