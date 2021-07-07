JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1,429.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 691,895 shares during the period.

MBT stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

