JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 403.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

