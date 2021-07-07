JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.80 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.