JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.