JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Azul worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

