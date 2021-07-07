JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 12,828.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter.

AEG stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

