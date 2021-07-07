JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 477.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 789,390 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 365,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 235,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

