JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,447,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

