JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $4.76 Million in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.51% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $524,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEKK opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

