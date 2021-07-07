JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.42% of Spok worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Spok by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

