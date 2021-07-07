JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 124,224 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Azul worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Azul by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.