JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 129,732 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 235,876.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVG. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,872,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $960,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 253.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

FIVG opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.