JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 152,849 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1,305.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Construction Partners worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

