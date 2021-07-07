JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 218,347 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Interface worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,335,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $900.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

