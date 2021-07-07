JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Avanti Acquisition worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAN. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.